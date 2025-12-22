Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wyoming PD: Man in custody after threatening construction workers, barricading in home

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department says a man is in custody, accused of threatening construction contractors working on his neighbors home with a rifle. They say then he barricaded himself inside his own home.

Police say they got the call to Thorndyke Avenue SW around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. A caller claimed the suspect had fired several shots.

The 60-year-old man surrendered to police after several hours of negotiations. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police Detectives at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 77402345 or silentobserver.org.

