Wyoming man killed in crash after colliding with semi early Thursday

WYOMING, Mich. — A 31-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving hit a semi in Wyoming on Thursday morning.

Police said the man, who is from Wyoming, was driving the SUV eastbound on Chicago Drive when it struck a semi that was pulling out of a local business and turning west onto Chicago Dr.

The SUV driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and police said the semi driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

According to police, preliminary findings indicate that excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530- 7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or 1-866-774-2345.

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