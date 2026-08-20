Veterans Memorial Garden in Wyoming set for redevelopment as veterans push for more recognition

WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming is accepting bids for more than $400,000 in redevelopment work at Veterans Memorial Garden.

For veterans like Keith Wakefield, who served in the Coast Guard for three decades, the project carries deep meaning.

WXMI Keith Wakefield served for 30 years with the Coast Guard across the states.

"I think that it sends a message to the community that we value these guys," Wakefield said.

Wakefield says the garden gives him a place to reflect on his time in the Coast Guard and to think about those still serving today.

"You always knew to the minute when you were getting underway, when you were leaving," Wakefield said. "But we never knew when we're coming back. Yeah, I think about those guys and girls right now. They don't know when they're coming back."

WXMI Hundreds of Veterans names are laid across the garden.

He also has ideas for what the redevelopment should include, pointing to what he sees as gaps in the current space.

"We don't have the service flags here. All we have is the American flag, and we have the state flag, and that must be the POW flag," Wakefield said. "Right now we just have parking there in front of the police station. Some more parking here and plus signage. You know, there's not really any. There's no signage really that says this is even here."

Wakefield also hopes the city will work more closely with local veterans organizations during the process. He says the relationship between his post and city leadership has changed over the years.

"Post 154 used to be very tight with the city. One of the founders, our post was founded in 1978," Wakefield said.

Wakefield says the garden is an important reminder of the cost of military service.

"Some gave all, and everybody gave something. Yeah. Everybody gave something. Some people gave everything," Wakefield said.

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