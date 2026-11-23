WYOMING, Mich. — Family members have identified 12-year-old Taryn Thomas as the child who died Friday in a crash involving an electric bike and a Godwin Heights Public Schools bus.

The crash happened near the softball fields and the “Welcome to Godwin Heights Public Schools” sign at 36th Street and Buchanan Avenue.

Wyoming police say Taryn was crossing Buchanan when the school bus driver made a right turn and collided with her.

Taryn was a student at Godwin Heights Middle School. Students were on the bus at the time of the crash, said police.

Her family says they want Taryn to be remembered not for the tragic circumstances of her death, but for the life she lived.

Family provided the following statement to FOX 17:

It’s hard to even put into words or comprehend the loss of Taryn.



We are still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that she is no longer with us. It’s difficult to make sense of something so sudden and tragic, and the impact of losing her is something our family and everyone who loved her will carry forever.



If you knew Taryn, you knew she was truly one of a kind. She had a HUGE personality, was incredibly smart, and was the cutest combination of edgy and girly, with just the right amount of sass.



She was full of energy, had a bright spirit, and was always willing to help her friends or family.Taryn was involved in basketball, volleyball, and track and loved being part of her teams.



She was also becoming a foodie. Like her mom, she was discovering a love for cooking homemade meals for her mom and sister. She was every bit the baby sister.



Everyone including her three sisters never missed an opportunity to spoil her. She also had a special love for her cat, who she famously named Mr. Prince Big-Boy Burkin Baby Kitten Cutie, and was another important part of her little world.



More than anything, we want people to remember Taryn for who she was, not just the tragic circumstances of her passing. She was a daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, and a friend. We hope people remember the way she made them laugh, the kindness she showed, and all those little everyday moments that made her so special to the people who knew and loved her.



As we navigate the days ahead, we are asking our community to please continue praying for Taryn’s mom, dad, and sisters. No family should ever have to experience something like this. Please keep them surrounded with love and support, and also remember our entire family, Taryn’s friends, and the Godwin community in your prayers.



For those asking how they can help, a GoFundMe and Meal Train have been organized to support the family in the days, weeks, and months ahead.



Every donation, meal, message, and prayer means more than words can express. We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity.



Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown compassion, and helped surround Taryn’s family with love.



Please keep saying her name, sharing her story, and remembering the beautiful girl she was. We want her to be remembered not just for how we lost her, but for the life she lived and the love she gave. There was only one Taryn, and she will forever be loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten. Family of Taryn Thomas

The crash remains under investigation by the Wyoming Police Department.

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