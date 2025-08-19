Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
South Christian High School teacher passes away, school activities postponed

South Christian High School
Mark VanStee
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The South Christian family is mourning the loss of longtime educator, Mark VanStee.

According to a post on social media, Aaron Meckes, the head of South Christian High School, wrote that Mark passed away Tuesday morning.

All Tuesday school activities were postponed and there will be no school on Wednesday, August 20.

The school plans to send further details as soon as they can.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not known at this time.

According to his biography on the school's website, Mark graduated from Calvin College and taught in Escondido, California, for two years before he started teaching at South Christian in 2003.

Mark was listed as the Dean of Students, an economics teacher, and he also coached the Boys' Varsity Golf team.

