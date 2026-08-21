KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood has a new deputy city administrator, and Peter Vanderberg says the city's momentum is exactly what brought him here.

Vanderberg comes to Kentwood after working as an assistant village manager in Spring Lake. He has been in his new role for almost 3 weeks.

City of Kentwood Vanderberg comes from Spring Lake and looks to continue growing in his new role.

"The deputy city administrator assists the mayor with day-to-day operations, which looks a little different every day. Some days I may be working with residents, some days I may be working with neighboring municipalities or assisting department heads in accomplishing the city's goals," Vanderberg said.

He describes his position as a connector across the community.

"I see myself as a bridge between residents, business members, and our elected officials as someone who collaborates with all interested parties to create solutions and improve transparency," Vanderberg said.

WATCH:Sitting down with Kentwood's new deputy city administrator on the city's growth and future plans

Sitting down with Kentwood's new deputy city administrator on the city's growth and future plans

Vanderberg said Kentwood's reputation drew him to the position.

"Kentwood is really a thriving and growing community, and I think it's one that's defined by good governance. There are a lot of exciting things that are happening right now," Vanderberg said.

"This is a community that is really investing in itself, and that's just an exciting thing to be a part of," Vanderberg said.

WXMI Outside of the nearly complete Kentwood Community Center

With a new community center set to open next month and housing projects underway, Vanderberg says the city is making deliberate choices about how it grows.

"This is one of the fastest growing areas, and Kentwood is a major part of that. And the saying is, they're not making any more land, so I think it's critical that we are intentional in our growth about making it sustainable growth," Vanderberg said.

WMXI Kentwood housing project on Breton.

On housing, the city is tapping into new state tax incentives.

"We're utilizing some of the new tax incentives that are helping to create affordable and equitable housing across the state, and very proud to be able to assist with that effort," Vanderberg said.

Vanderberg said the city's broader commitments sealed his decision to join the team.

"To be a part of that at a time when the city is dedicated towards preserving spaces, open spaces, with its increase in parks projects, and is also dedicated to providing equal services to all is really something I wanted to be a part of," Vanderberg said.

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