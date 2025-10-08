Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shooting in Wyoming puts man in hospital

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the area of 32nd Street and Charlesgate Avenue Southwest.

Wyoming Police responded to the reports of gunfire around 11:35 PM, and located evidence that indicated a shooting had taken place. The victim was not at the scene when police arrived, but did arrive at a local hospital. He remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are actively investigating how the shooting happened. Anyone with details can call Wyoming Police detectives at (616) 530-7300 or report anonymously through Silent Observer.

