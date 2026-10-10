New Wyoming facility 'The UnderGRound' combines soccer, arts and community

WYOMING, Mich. — As soccer continues to gain momentum across West Michigan and Grand Rapids prepares to welcome a professional team, a new facility in Wyoming hopes to help grow the game from the grassroots level.

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The facility, known as The UnderGRound, recently opened its doors with a mission that goes far beyond soccer training.

While soccer remains at its core, The UnderGRound also offers boxing, basketball, breakdancing, hip-hop, fitness training, art programming and community events. Founders Michael Dublis and Salvatore Vilardi describe the space as a hub where athletes and community members can connect, create and develop both on and off the field.

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"It's actually a culture development lab from players of all different types of backgrounds, specifically rooted within street soccer and soccer in general," Dublis said.

Watch the video here:

West Michigan's soccer boom gets a boost from The underGRound



The founders said they wanted to create something different from a traditional sports complex. Instead of focusing solely on competition, they hope the facility gives players ownership of the space while creating opportunities to build relationships and express themselves.

"This belongs to the players," Dublis said. "This is basically a players' union for players to come here, develop their own game, connect and have a great time doing it."

Vilardi said the idea came from seeing what he believes is a gap in the local sports landscape.

"We saw a void with all the current facilities," Vilardi said. "They don't have the player experience that we're going to be providing and giving them."

The UnderGRound is opening at a time when interest in soccer is growing throughout the region. Grand Rapids is preparing to welcome professional soccer with AC Grand Rapids set to begin play in MLS NEXT Pro at Amway Stadium, bringing even more excitement to the sport across West Michigan.

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Dublis believes The UnderGRound can play an important role in supporting that growth from the ground up.

"As it grows, this is a place that's going to help fuel the organic nature of the growth of it," he said. "This is more rooted in the grassroots level and the street level."

Community members are already taking notice.

Parent Ulysses Campos said the variety of activities offered under one roof makes the facility unique and accessible for local families.

"They have a little bit of everything," Campos said. "It's great that I can come here and do a little bit of both. It's right here in the center of the community that they're trying to build around."

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Campos said the continued growth of soccer in West Michigan, from youth programs to the arrival of professional soccer, creates new opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

"Now we're gonna have another bigger team with a bigger stadium, and that's gonna be pretty cool to watch and hopefully bring the kids out there to watch that too," he said.

The founders say everyone is welcome at The UnderGRound and hope the facility becomes a gathering place where athletes of all ages and skill levels can train, connect and help grow the game throughout West Michigan.

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