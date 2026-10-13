New parent pick-up and drop-off lane part of $38 million bond proposed by Kelloggsville Public Schools

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Twice a day, cars line up bumper to bumper at Central Kelloggsville Elementary, crowding nearby neighborhood streets as parents wait to drop off or pick up their children from school.

"Super busy," said parent Taylor Williams. "You have cars going in and out. You have buses going in and out."

Kelloggsville Public Schools wants to change this current reality — and bring several other improvements to the district — by way of a bond proposal.

FOX 17 reporter Sam Landstra has more on what district officials are proposing in the video below:

New parent pick-up, drop-off lane part of $38 million bond proposed by Kelloggsville Public Schools

"We know parents rely on routines to get to and from school safely and in a good, efficient amount of time," Central Kelloggsville Elementary Principal Bilal Muhammad said. "We definitely want to prioritize safety. The bond is for the whole community."

The $38.1 million proposal, according to the district, is not expected to raise taxes as its previous bond is set to expire.

Kelloggsville Public Schools Superintendent Jim Alston says the bond is designed to support three major projects:



A new parent pick-up and drop-off lane at Central Kelloggsville Elementary

Twelve tennis courts at the Kelloggsville Administration Office

A variety of improvements at West Kelloggsville Elementary

New roof New classrooms STEM classroom A standalone cafeteria A reconfigured main entrance and office



"Whenever you talk about updated learning environments or safety and security, or making sure you're fixing roofs and parking lots, it's hard to say no," Alston said. "These are things [parents] are able to see with their own eyes."

"This district is growing, and it's growing faster than what it used to," Williams said. "I think that's a great thing for us."

For more on the bond proposal, visit the Kelloggsville Public Schools website.

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