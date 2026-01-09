Neighbors seek answers after child injured in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A child was injured in a shooting Thursday night in a Kentwood neighborhood, leaving people with questions about safety and gun violence in their community.

The shooting occurred on Carriage Hill Drive near 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. The Kentwood Police Department released limited details hours after the incident. Despite continued phone calls and emails on Friday, the department did not provide an update on the child's condition or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"We just heard, like about like 15 seconds of gunshots. It sounded like five different gunshots," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be on camera.

The shooting has heightened concerns for families in the area.

"It was kind of scary. It just sounded really close. So we like peaked out, and then we went downstairs,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor shared that addressing youth gun violence requires community action and policy changes.

"We do need stricter gun laws or need to reach out to the youth in our communities, like, figure out what's going on, be there for each other," they said.

I reached out to the Kentwood Police Department multiple times Friday seeking additional information about the shooting but have not received a response.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police or Silent Observer.

