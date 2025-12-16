Mark your calendar: This year's 'Great Food Giveaway' set for Dec. 23

WYOMING, Mich. — The 'Great Food Giveaway' is back for 2025!

The event hosted by The Eric Zane Show Podcast is set for Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. at Ervine's Auto Repair (4311 Stafford SW in Wyoming). Volunteers will be giving away Christmas dinners, pet food and feminine hygiene products.

The Eric Zane Show Podcast

Last year, volunteers gave away 150 meals, thousands of pounds of pet food, and hundreds of boxes of feminine hygiene products in just 90 minutes.

This year, they plan to give out 225 meals.

Eric Zane says the event started as an idea from his listeners. The money raised to purchase these items comes from monetary and item donations.

Zane says in previous years, people have lined up ahead of the start time for this event, so it's advised people try to arrive earlier rather than later to avoid being turned away because supplies have run out.

