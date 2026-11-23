KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 28-year-old man faces four felony charges following Saturday's crash into a Kentwood retirement community that killed an 87-year-old woman and injured an 85-year-old woman.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that Dqan Ray-James Hamilton has been charged with:



Failure to stop and identify at an at-fault accident causing death - up to 15 years in prison.

Failure to stop and identify at an at-fault accident causing serious impairment of bodily function - up to five years.

Second-degree home invasion - up to 15 years.

Breaking and entering a vehicle with damage - up to five years.

Kent County

What happened Saturday

Kentwood police responded to Clark Retirement at 2431 Forest Hill Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, after a vehicle crashed into the building.

Two women, ages 87 and 85, were transported to hospitals. The 87-year-old later died, while the 85-year-old was initially reported in serious condition.

Clark Retirement confirmed both women were residents and that the vehicle struck the main building's lobby.

Police said the driver fled the scene but was later located nearby and taken into custody.

Investigation continues

The prosecutor's office said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible. An arraignment date has not yet been confirmed.

Clark Retirement said leadership has been on-site supporting residents, families and staff following the tragedy.

The organization is cooperating with authorities while respecting the privacy of those affected.

Hamilton is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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