Kids art classes return to Kentwood with Pokemon theme and holiday crafts

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood's Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Kids Art Expressions classes with exciting new themes for children ages 7 to 15.

The three-week programs give kids the chance to explore different art styles, try out fun supplies, and bring their ideas to life.

Each class includes a guided project, creative prompts, and ends with a group "show and share" to celebrate everyone's masterpiece.

Over the next couple of months, the classes will be split into four categories:

Painting (Sep 17-Oct 1)

Sculpting (Oct 8-22)

All things Pokemon (Nov 5-19)

Holiday Gifts (Dec 3-17)

Families can sign up at the city's Parks and Recreation website.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

