KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood mother of three has organized a free formal attire clothing drive, collecting more than 350 dresses, suits, jewelry, shoes and more to help local high school students look their best for homecoming — without the hefty price tag.

Shannon Sample said she understands firsthand how quickly homecoming costs can add up.

"We know that times are rough right now. The economy is very pricey. So with homecoming, the dresses and the guy suits can be very, very expensive."

WXMI The dresses come in all styles and sizes for students to have.

Sample organized the drive by collecting donations from the community, and any high school student can attend and select one dress for their dance.

"We collected a bunch of donations through the community, and any high schooler can come in and pick out one dress for their dance."

WATCH:Kentwood mom collects 350 dresses, suits and accessories for free homecoming giveaway

Kentwood mom collects 350 dresses, suits and accessories for free homecoming giveaway

The selection includes a wide variety of options for students.

"I would say, probably now 350 dresses, short and long, so it's a different variety of styles. We also have men's suits, dress shirts, we have jewelry, we have makeup, nails, shoes."

Sample, who has a daughter in high school, said homecoming dresses alone can range widely in price.

WXMI There are dress shirts, suits, and shoes also being given away!

"Anywhere dresses nowadays can go, I would say, anywhere from $50 to I've seen $500. So they can be very pricey."

Sample said the community support behind the drive has been overwhelming.

"We couldn't have done it without them. So it just shows that the world is a good place, that people are willing to help one another. So it's a good feeling."

The free clothing giveaway is Saturday at GR Skate and Event Center at Division and 52nd Street in Kentwood from 3–5 p.m.

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