Fried chicken, catfish and comfort: Kentwood restaurant now accepts SNAP and EBT benefits

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Candied Yam in Kentwood is bringing soul food to neighbors who need it most — and now accepting SNAP and EBT benefits to make that possible.

Owner Jessica Ann Tyson has run the restaurant for a decade, serving up fried chicken, catfish, perch, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes to the community she loves.

WXMI Jessica Ann Tyson has owned The Candied Yam for a decade, serving food for the community.

"We're talking about best fried chicken. We're talking about catfish, best perch. We're talking about mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, all the stuff that makes you feel great, like grandma's in the kitchen," Tyson said.

For Tyson, feeding her neighbors is about more than just food.

"It feels so good to be able to share our food with people. Food brings people together. It's comfort, it's love, and I know that when we're in the kitchen and we're making it, me and my team, we feel that love, and we're hoping that that transfers to other people," Tyson said.

WXMI From chicken, to perch, to an award winning mac and cheese. The Candied Yam has food that's good for the soul.

But Tyson noticed that some of her most loyal customers — particularly seniors on fixed incomes — were struggling to keep coming in.

"I have a lot of seniors, a lot of seniors, and basically what happens is they come in and, you know, they're always pinching their pennies, and I can understand that," Tyson said. "One specifically, she was like, You know, baby, I'm going to have to come here a little less often. And I said, Well, what's going on? And she let me know, you know, it's tight. Her money's tight, and she has to decide what she can spend her extra money."

WXMI The program helps seniors, neighbors with disabilities, and those facing homelessness.

The SNAP and EBT program at The Candied Yam is available to seniors, individuals who are handicapped, and those experiencing homelessness. Their spouses are also eligible.

"Their spouses qualify as well. So it's very limited. I wish it were a broader thing for more people, but right now we'll start where they allow us to be and then we'll go from there," Tyson said.

WATCH: Fried chicken, catfish and comfort: Kentwood restaurant now accepts SNAP and EBT benefits

Fried chicken, catfish and comfort: Kentwood restaurant now accepts SNAP and EBT benefits

For Tyson, the program is about more than a meal — it's about dignity.

"It's a program that allows people to feel dignified. They can come, they can have a warm meal, they can have a cold meal if they like, but it's an opportunity to enjoy a plate made specifically for them," Tyson said.

You can check your eligibility for the program at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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