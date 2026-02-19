DOJ opens investigation into Godfrey-Lee Schools over sexual orientation, gender identity curriculum

WYOMING, Mich. — The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Godfrey-Lee Public Schools in Wyoming over how sexual orientation and gender identity topics are taught in the district.

According to a news release, the agency's Civil Rights Division sent a 12-page letter to the district's superintendent on Wednesday.

The letter alleges that Michigan's recently revised Health Education Standards Guidelines require school districts add instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity to health and sex education curriculum as early as sixth grade.

"Given the serious concerns over the introduction of these types of materials into Michigan public schools, DOJ is commencing a compliance review investigation of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools," the letter reads.

According to the letter, the agency will look into how Godfrey-Lee Schools implemented the state standards and the lessons being taught.

As part of its investigation, the agency is asking the district to provide a number of items like policies, classroom presentations, curriculum and more related to health or sex education.

The information is requested by April 6.

Two other Michigan districts are also under investigation: Detroit Public Schools and the Lansing School District.

FOX 17 reached out to Godfrey-Lee Schools for comment Wednesday night. We are waiting to hear back.

Read the full letter below:

