Byron Township parks millage on November ballot could generate up to $2 million for parks

BYRON TWP., Mich. — Byron Township voters will decide this November whether to approve a parks and recreation millage that could generate up to $2 million for the department — and township officials say the funding is needed to keep up with a growing community.

Krystal Laska, the parks and recreation director for Byron Township, oversees more than 106 acres across 3 parks.

"This community center was built in 2009. Whistlestop Park was about that same time. We added the ball fields. We also have Bicentennial Park and Cutler Park," Laska said.

WXMI With over 100 acres of land to manage, the parks and rec. department is looking for support.

That work includes ongoing maintenance for those parks — and the costs add up.

"Like if a swing breaks, I replace a swing. The the driveway needed patching, we patched the driveway, so we're we're putting Band-Aids on things right now. And the longer you wait to do things like that, the more expensive it is down the road," Laska said.

WXMI Whistlestop park swing

Right now, the parks and recreation department receives about $1.4 million from the township's general fund — but that amount is not always guaranteed.

"We are the first on the chopping block. If a a major thing happens in the township that they need to take care of, our funds are going to get cut sooner," Laska said.

That uncertainty is part of why the township placed a parks and recreation millage on the November ballot.

WXMI The townships parks and rec. department hosts multiple programs at the community center.

"This guarantees that we will be able to keep our parks updated, keep our community center going, and offer recreation programs for our residents and our members. And the money that it opens up in the general fund allows for other projects," Laska said.

If the millage passes at its full 1 mill, a typical homeowner with a property market value of $200,000 would pay $100 per year. Laska said the cost is modest compared to what residents receive in return.

WATCH: Byron Township parks millage on November ballot could generate up to $2 million for parks

Byron Township parks millage on November ballot could generate up to $2 million for parks

"Tax day was Monday, everybody's paying their tax bills, and the township did not get one dime from any payment that anyone made," Laska said. "The amount that the township is currently asking for is so small compared to where our money is actually going. It kind of makes more sense to me now."

As Byron Township continues to grow, Laska said dedicated funding will be essential to preserving green space and expanding amenities.

WXMI The community center is apart of a of the parks and rec. teams watch.

"As the community grows, we need to make sure that we're getting green space and we're preserving green space, and whether that's pocket parks or larger parks or walking trails or things like that, we need to make sure that we have funding to be able to take care of that, and the connectivity too," Laska said.

The township will host a community forum at City Hall on Monday, Sept. 28, to answer questions and concerns from residents.

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