Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan grant brings refrigeration, resources to Kentwood food pantry

WYOMING, Mich. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced it will invest $250,000 into 50 Michigan-based food pantries through its Food Pantry Grant Program.

Second Harvest Food Pantry in Kentwood is among the recipients. The pantry, which opened in April, will receive up to $7,000 in support that includes refrigeration units, technical assistance to improve operations, nutrition education resources, and a fund to purchase dairy products.

The need in the community is significant. Back in July, President Pattijean McCahill said the pantry's demand has far exceeded early expectations.

"At our Second Harvest Food Pantry. So we opened in April, and we thought initially we're hoping to serve 350 families a month. We're serving consistently serving six to 650 families a week, like the demand is extremely high," McCahill said.

Neighbors in need do not need an appointment to visit Second Harvest. The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

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