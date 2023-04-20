'Winning is surreal': Kent County man wins $328,439 Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County man says his $328,439 winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket almost flew out the car window moments after he realized he’d won the jackpot.

The Michigan Lottery says the 49-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 8 drawing to win the big prize.

Michigan Lottery

The Kent County man bought his ticket at the Beacon and Bridge Market on US-131 in Fife Lake.

“My wife and I were taking a trip up north and stopped at the store to get something to drink on our way,” said the player. “We saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $300,000, so we bought a ticket.

“The next day, my wife checked the ticket on our way home and started screaming when she realized we had won the jackpot. I started sweating when she told me how much we’d won, so I rolled down the window and the ticket almost flew out the window! Thankfully my wife was able to grab it and tuck it away in a safe spot.”

The lucky player says he plans to save his winnings.

“Winning is surreal and still hasn’t sunk in, so we haven’t made any plans for the money yet,” said the player. “We are hoping to save most of it so that we can retire a little earlier than we planned.”

