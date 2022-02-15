Whitmer expands child care pilot program

LANSING, Mich. — The MI Tri-Share Child Care Pilot Program is expanding to include seven new facilitator hubs in pilot regions across the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the program expansion on Tuesday.

The program works to increase access to high-quality, affordable child care for working families while helping retain and attract talent.

According to Whitmer, each facilitator hub serves as an intermediary between employers, families and child care provides, and provides overall program management.

Through the program, the cost of child care is shared equally by an eligible employee, their employer and the state with coordination provided regionally by a facilitator hub.

The new facilitator hubs include:

St. Clair RESA serving St. Clair County

Southwest Child Care Resources serving Kalamazoo County

Vibrant Futures serving Kent County

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership serving Shiawassee County

Child Care Network serving Washtenaw County

Marquette-Alger RESA serving all the Upper Peninsula, including Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft Counties

Otsego County Economic Alliance, Inc. serving Otsego, Crawford, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Roscommon and Oscoda Counties



“Expanding access to high-quality, affordable child care will help every kid succeed from day one and help parents get back to work knowing that their kids are safe and cared for,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We must continue investing in programs like Tri-Share that put Michiganders first and help us grow our economy.”

Since launching in March, Whitmer says the Tri-Share program has garnered significant interest and a recent $800,000 investment by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to help fund further expansion.

To learn more about the program, click here.