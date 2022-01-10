Whitmer announces State of the State address will be virtual again this year

LANSING, Mich. — The State of the State address will be virtual again this year.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Speaker Jason Wentworth issued a joint statement announcing the annual address will be held in a virtual format and broadcast live throughout the state.

The 2022 State of the State address will happen on Wednesday, January 26.

The joint statement stated: “The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history. It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first. This year, we’ve agreed that the State of the State address should once again be held remotely to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.”

Additional details on the address have not been released.