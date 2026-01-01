West Michigan hospitals welcome first babies of 2026

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan hospitals are celebrating the arrival of their first babies of 2026!

Bentley Winston Adsit was the first baby born at Corwell Heath Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, arriving at 1:35 a.m. on January 1. Parents Emily Strang and Christian Adsit welcomed their son, who weighed 10 pounds 8 ounces and arrived ahead of his original January 7 due date. This is the couple's second baby. Both Bentley and his mother are doing well.

Corewell Health Baby Bentley & parents Emily Strang and Christian Adsit.

At Holland Hospital's Boven Birth Center, Hailey Joe made her grand entrance at 5:41 a.m. on January 1, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. She is the first child for parents Mery Mateo and Hagen Sonni of Holland, and marks the first grandchild on her mother's side of the family. The family is doing well.

Holland Hospital Baby Hailey Joe & parents Mery Mateo and Hagen Sonni

Both hospitals expressed congratulations to the new families as they begin 2026 with their new additions.

