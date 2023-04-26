West MI Verizon customers impacted by overnight service outage

(WXMI) — Service has been restored after multiple Verizon customers reported outages overnight into Wednesday morning.

The outage impacted multiple customers throughout West Michigan.

FOX 17 reached out to Verizon, who tells us the company underwent maintenance to install a new software update.

Engineers have since rectified the problem.

Verizon customers are instructed to restart their phones if the issue persists.

The service provider adds calls to 911 were unaffected during that time.

