'We sincerely apologize': MVAA to reschedule Women Veterans Conference

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Earlier this month, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) canceled the Women Veterans Conference without much notice. Now, they're apologizing and working with the venue to reschedule the event.

The MVAA shared the update Tuesday on social media.

The conference was scheduled for October 16-18 at a venue in Cascade Township. The MVAA made the decision to cancel it October 7.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming level of interest in this event and recognize how important it is to create spaces where women veterans can connect, grow and feel supported," said the MVAA in the online post. "We want to be clear: we made a mistake, and we are committed to doing better. Our dedication to supporting and uplifting the women veteran community has not wavered and we are taking meaningful steps to rebuild trust."

The Women Veterans Conference is an event that is held at both the state and national levels, bringing together women who served in the military. It's a way to honor their service, while also offering a space where women can connect with each other and provide resources for post-service success.

The MVAA has yet to announce the rescheduled dates. You can watch for updates on the agency's Facebook page.

