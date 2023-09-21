Watervliet man dies after kayak flips over on Paw Paw Lake

WATERVLIET, Mich. — A Watervliet man has died after a boating accident Wednesday afternoon.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says witnesses spotted a man fishing inside a kayak about 70–80 yards from the shore of Paw Paw Lake at around 5:40 p.m.

We’re told the kayak rolled over and the man called for help. Witnesses made their way to the victim and pulled him inside a boat. Deputies say they transported him to a dock and began administering CPR.

BCSO arrived and tried to revive the man until medics showed up. Unfortunately, all attempts to save the man’s life proved unsuccessful.

Deputies have identified the victim as 23-year-old Hunter Baldwin. He had been wearing a life jacket when he was removed from the water.

An official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the WMED School of Medicine.

Authorities do not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.

