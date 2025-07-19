GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A territorial red-winged blackbird has been dive-bombing pedestrians along a popular sidewalk in downtown Grand Rapids, causing some to take a different route.

The protective father bird sits on the corner of Monroe and Michigan between DeVos Place and City Hall, defending its nest from anyone who comes too close.

"I mean, my friends have been attacked. My family's been attacked," Jacob Schader said.

FOX 17

Schader has changed his route to work slightly to avoid getting in the crosshairs with the aggressive bird.

"Recently, I've been trying to just walk on the other side of the street, because there are some awnings, where at least you have some kind of protection," Schader said.

Bird enthusiast Spencer High explains that this territorial behavior is normal.

"If anybody gets close to their nest, they try to shoo them away as quickly as possible," High said.

MATT WITKOS

High recommends staying alert when in the area, as the bird is simply protecting its young.

"Once you figure out where red-winged blackbirds like to nest, you kind of learn to keep an eye out for them and take evasive maneuvers," High said.

These encounters are common during nesting season, according to High.

"I get dive bombed at least once a year. It's a very common thing that happens," High said. "Red-wing blackbirds are one of our more common species of birds that really enjoy marshes and areas that are adjacent to open bodies of water or marshes."

FOX 17

The distinctive appearance of the male birds makes them easy to spot.

"The males being all black with those bright, red and yellow shoulder patches. The females couldn't look any more different. They're just pretty much all brown," High said.

People should only need to be cautious for a little bit longer. High says the birds will likely have flown from the nest within a couple more weeks.

Watch out! A protective bird in downtown GR lets people know you're in its territory

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube