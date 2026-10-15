WALKER, Mich. — With winter approaching, public works crews across West Michigan are putting their driving skills to the test while preparing for the challenges that come with clearing snow-covered roads.

Watch the story in the video player below:

Winter is coming: Inside the competition preparing snowplow drivers for the roads ahead

For decades, an annual Snowplow Roadeo has brought different jurisdictions and communities together for friendly competition and training ahead of snowplow season. The competition is hosted by the APWA (American Public Works Association) Midwest branch and includes classroom training, diagnostics and driving courses.

The competition is about more than bragging rights.

“We can learn from one another, sharpen our skills, whether that’s in the classroom, diagnostics, and also with the various courses we run,” East Grand Rapids Director of Public Works Doug La Fave said.

Preparing for real-world conditions

The course puts drivers through tight turns, narrow spaces and several simulations, all while racing against the clock.

La Fave said the obstacles mirror some of what snowplow drivers encounter in real-world conditions, including parked cars and backing maneuvers. He said drivers also have to manage different controls while doing the job effectively and safely.

Those challenges can become even more difficult when snow covers the roads and other motorists are nearby.

“Sometimes it’s the conditions, sometimes it’s the motorist, sometimes it’s always the unknown. You don’t know if somebody’s going to be down the driveway and decided to jump out in front of you,” East Grand Rapids Department of Public Works crew member Todd Cupp said.

Cupp was one of two East Grand Rapids snowplow drivers who took home a regional championship last year. La fave said East Grand Rapids’ drivers went on to finish third in the national competition.



Crews ask drivers for patience

When winter storms hit, public works crews are among the first to respond, working to keep streets clear and help neighbors move safely.

La Fave said operating a snowplow requires a high level of skill and asked motorists to understand that crews are managing several tasks at once while working.

Cupp also asked drivers for patience.

“Be patient with us, understand that we can’t stop on a dime. We don’t always see every square inch around us.”

He also encouraged drivers to give crews room to work.

“Leave the roadway as clear as possible so we can get the snow off the road.”

Training continues ahead of winter

While the competition may be over, East Grand Rapids’ preparation continues.

La Fave said the city prepares through training and by reviewing winter schedules to make sure plow drivers are available for all shifts and can respond to winter weather events.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube