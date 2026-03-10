Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State Police respond to barricaded subject in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are responding to a barricaded subject situation in a Plainfield Township neighborhood Tuesday night, and are asking nearby neighbors to stay inside their homes until further notice.

This is happening on Maple Lane off of Pine Island Drive.

State police said officers were initially investigating a subject with outstanding felony warrants who allegedly brandished a weapon. Details about what led up to the incident have not been made public.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team are also assisting on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

