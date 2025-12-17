Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
See, pet real sled dogs at Walker library this weekend

WALKER, Mich. — A team of sled dogs will be at Kent District Library's branch in Walker this weekend.

  • WHAT: Sled dogs and their owners from TUN-DRA KENNELS, a local dog boarding business
  • WHEN: Saturday, December 20, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
  • WHERE: Parking lot in front of the library, 445 Standale Plaza NW
  • WHY: Ask questions about mushing, the Iditarod and more

For more information, including when the sled dogs may stop by a library near you, click here to visit the Kent District Library's website.

