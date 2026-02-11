Meet the new city manager of the City of Walker: Shay Gallagher

WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker has found its new city manager.

Shay Gallagher was appointed Tuesday after a search by the Walker City Commission. Gallagher is taking his more than a decade of municipal experience down the road, having served most recently as deputy city administrator for the city of Kentwood, along with prior roles as village manager in Sparta and Lakeview and deputy city manager in Coopersville.

Gallagher holds a Master of Public Administration from Grand Valley State University and remains actively engaged in professional municipal organizations.

"Shay brings a steady, thoughtful leadership style and a proven track record of working collaboratively with elected officials, staff, and residents," Mayor Gary Carey said. "The City Commission was united in selecting a city manager who understands the importance of fiscal stewardship, transparency, and community trust. We are confident Shay is well-prepared to lead Walker forward."

Walker's previous city manager Darrel Schmalzel had served for 28 years.

