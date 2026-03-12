Just Between Friends sale opens in Comstock Park with biggest event yet

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The popular Just Between Friends sale is now open in Comstock Park, offering shoppers rows of deeply discounted children's and teen items through Saturday at the former Art Van location on Alpine Avenue.

Shoppers can find infant and teen clothing, toys, books, sports gear, and more — with items priced 50 to 90 percent off.

"West Michigan families own all these things and these are the things that their kids no longer use, and there's value and there's life in these things," said Melanie Salamone, the event organizer.

"You can find everything you need here. And a lot of times, parents come here because they can find things they can't find in the stores because they no longer sell them. So a lot of different cars and toys and things that kids love and want , they can find those here," said Salamone.

Organizers encourage shoppers to bring a friend and a wagon to make the most of the deals available for families.

Hours:



March 11: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

March 12: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Book/DVD sale: 11 a.m. - 3p.m.

March 13: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

50% off day

March 14: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m

50% day 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Kids' Market Day



Just Between Friends - Grand Rapids

