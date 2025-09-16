Gas leak response shuts down roads in Northview neighborhood

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gas leak in the Northview neighborhood is closing several roads as crews respond to the incident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the leak is in the area of Five Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue.

The following roads are impacted:



Plainfield Avenue between Coit Avenue and Jupiter Avenue

5 Mile Road between Plainfield Avenue and East Beltline Avenue

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews respond to the gas leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

KCSO is assisting Plainfield Fire with a gas leak reported in the area of 5 Mile Rd and Plainfield Ave. Plainfield will be shut down between Coit and Jupiter, and 5 Mile Rd will also be shut down from Plainfield to E Beltline. Please avoid this area while crews work the scene. pic.twitter.com/T530crVijj — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) September 16, 2025

ROAD CLOSURE! Plainfield Township Fire Department is reporting that Plainfield Road and 5 Mile Road is closed due to a large gas leak.



Please avoid the area!



Information is still coming in and will be posted as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/aoM5rGQIBu — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 16, 2025

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube