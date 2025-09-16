Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWalker Northview Comstock Park

Actions

Gas leak response shuts down roads in Northview neighborhood

Kent County Sheriff's Office KCSO
FOX 17
Kent County Sheriff's Office KCSO
Posted
and last updated

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gas leak in the Northview neighborhood is closing several roads as crews respond to the incident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the leak is in the area of Five Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue.

The following roads are impacted:

  • Plainfield Avenue between Coit Avenue and Jupiter Avenue
  • 5 Mile Road between Plainfield Avenue and East Beltline Avenue

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews respond to the gas leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER