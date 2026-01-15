Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters rescue person from Walker apartment fire

FOX 17
WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker Fire Department says a person living in an apartment is safe after a fire early Thursday morning. Officials got the call around 1:24 A.M. near 4 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to the scene 5 minutes after being called, to find the apartment with smoke inside. First responders went into the apartment to find the victim and a fire in the kitchen. Crews removed the person and put the fire out, and police helped getting the person away from the building.

EMS gave the person a medical assessment, and they were cleared to be released. The Walker Fire Deparment says this incident shows the benefit of quick response times and collaboration between departments.

