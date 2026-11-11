FEDERAL AFFIDAVIT: women lived in basement of Comstock Park massage parlor amid trafficking probe

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A massage parlor in Comstock Park, Asian Massage, is among the locations named in a federal affidavit as potentially connected to human trafficking and money laundering.

The affidavit reveals that investigators believe women were living in the basement of the massage parlor. Clothing, a small kitchen and laundry were all found during a search by federal officials.

That is only the tip of the iceberg in the affidavit, which names more than a dozen massage parlors — all investigated for sex acts for money.

Below is an image from the affidavit taken from outside the Comstock Park location of Asian Massage.

A woman, Chengxia Snelson, is at the center of the investigation. Federal investigators believe she has made cash pickups at massage parlors across multiple states, going back to March 2025. Those include places in Grand Haven, Lansing, Comstock Park and Kalamazoo.

Peter Mikaya, who lives near the Comstock Park location, said he was stunned by the search.

"I'm just puzzled. I heard that the FBI came in to search, I don't know if anyone has been taken, but law enforcement doesn't just come at your door. So it has to be something," Mikaya said.

The affidavit says the investigation into the Comstock Park location began November 2024, when a man reported to the sheriff's office he was touched without his consent during a massage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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