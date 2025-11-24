Comstock Park construction company collects 10,000 pounds of food for Feeding America West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — You're going to need another truck.

A Comstock Park construction company's annual Thanksgiving food drive again grew bigger this fall, with Fritz Wahlfield Construction and its business partners collecting more than 10,000 pounds of food and other items for Feeding America West Michigan.

"I know the community needs it in times like this," said Fritz Wahlfield III, president of the family-run company. "It's time to roll up our sleeves, get our elbows dirty and step up to the plate."

In 2023, after setting a goal of 500 pounds, FWC collected 5,000 pounds of food for charity. In 2024, they did 8,000. Now in 2025, they broke into six-digits with a 10,027-pound total.

"I feel really blessed to be a part of a company that gives back to the community," Wahlfield said. "Working hand in hand, side by side with other companies who feel the same way, it gives you a good feeling."

In addition to FWC, Armock Mechanical Contractors, Burgess Concrete Construction, Circuit Electric, Dave Cole Decorators, Fence Consultants, Grand Valley Glass, Materials Testing Consultants, Moore and Bruggink, River City Reproductions and Schepers Brothers also played a part in the food drive, according to a press release.

This fall, the temporary loss of SNAP benefits added weight — literal and metaphorical — to the palettes loaded onto the two Feeding America trucks on Monday.

"The need was so great," said Liz Wahlfield, the company's office manager. "You hear these people on the news and how afraid they were, how they weren't going to be able to feed their families."

"Your hearts go out to them when you know they have children," she said.

While the locally-owned construction company hasn't set a goal for next year's Thanksgiving drive, they've so far had no problem meeting their mark. After the holiday, they also plan to volunteer at Feeding America West Michigan.

"People and businesses see this," Liz Wahlfield said. "They call us and say, 'Hey, we want to be part of it.'"

