COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A Thanksgiving tradition by a Comstock Park business continues to fight hunger by bringing together the community.

On Monday, more than 5,000 pounds of food were dropped off at Fritz Wahlfield Construction as part of its annual food drive for Feeding America West Michigan.

This year, a social media challenge that encouraged businesses to "gobble" or "wobble," also brought in more than $1,500 in donations.

If a business chose to gobble, they committed to donating at least 1,000 pounds of food to Feeding America West Michigan and to volunteering with Fritz Wahlfield Construction at the food bank.

Those who wobbled made a $100 donation to the food bank and posted a dance video on social media.

"It's just really special," said Amanda Bremer, project administrator and marketing director for Fritz Wahlfield Construction. "To see the people want to show up and want to help — and getting more and more companies and more and more cities involved — it's just been really cool."

Walker Northview Comstock Park Comstock Park construction company collects 10,000 pounds of food for charity Sam Landstra

In Sparta, Armock Mechanical Contractors participated in the challenge and recruited other businesses in town to do the same.

"Armock really wants to give back to the community. They love Sparta. They love the Greater Grand Rapids area," said marketing manager Becky Shoemaker. "There are people who truly care, businesses that go out of their way to make sure people are taken care of and have a good holiday, and it just means the world."

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