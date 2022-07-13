GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Van Andel Institute Graduate School has announced that Dr. Sarah Bodbyl will be the school’s new associate dean.

As associate dean, Bodbyl will work with faculty in curriculum and course design, implementation, and review. She will also lead professional development courses and support graduate students who are applying for predoctoral fellowships.

Bodbyl was previously a faculty developer for the Trefny Innovative Instruction Center at the Colorado School of Mines. She also held several positions at Michigan State University. Bodbyl earned her undergraduate degree from Calvin University and her Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Kansas.

“Dr. Bodbyl has demonstrated a deep commitment to training the next generation of scientific leaders throughout her career,” said Van Andel Institute Graduate School Dean Dr. Steven J. Triezenberg. “We are delighted that she is bringing her professional development expertise to our Graduate School, and we have no doubt she will have a tangible, positive impact from the outset.”

“My aim is to support and strengthen Van Andel Institute Graduate School in developing the next generation of innovative and effective biomedical researchers,” said Bodbyl. “I am excited to work with the research faculty and the graduate program staff to enhance the student experience and expand Van Andel Institute’s profile as a leader in biomedical doctoral education.”

