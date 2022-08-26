Update: Children’s Advocacy Centers will get funding to support abused, neglected kids

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC), which help investigate the cases of and treat young victims of abuse, will not get a massive funding cut.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Friday that the federal government will provide about $12 million to keep centers operating statewide.

This comes after the state announced earlier in the week that the federal government planned to cut the CAC funding nearly in half, to $6.5 million.

READ MORE: Cuts to state’s Children’s Advocacy Centers could hold up thousands of child sex abuse investigations

Children’s Advocacy Centers offer a variety of services to children who are victims of abuse or neglect, including providing a comforting setting for kids to be interviewed about abuse by people who understand trauma.

“This funding is going to maintain or enhance the level of services that we provide to 10,000 children across Michigan. I want to thank the state and everyone who has worked on our behalf for their support. We look forward to building an even stronger partnership with the state as we work together to support children affected by physical and sexual abuse.”



Julie Bird, director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan

The federal funding is provided through the Victims of Crime Act.

