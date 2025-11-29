Unity Christian falls to Dearborn Divine Child 22-23 in state title game

Hudsonville Unity Christian fell short of their second state championship Friday night, losing 22-23 to Dearborn Divine Child at Ford Field in the MHSAA football Division Four title game. It's the team's third appearance in the state championship game.



Unity Christian falls to Dearborn Divine Child 22-23 in football finals

Thousands of fans made the drive to support the Unity Christian Crusaders, including former player and Detroit Lions wide receiver Issac TeSlaa, who won a state championship with Unity Christian.

"The last time we were out here didn't really go the way we wanted it to. So, I think it's just another opportunity for us to bounce back and bring the second state title back to Unity," TeSlaa said before the game.

"I just told them, let loose. And, you know, go play the game," TeSlaa said about his message to the team.

After a scoreless first quarter, Unity Christian struck first when Justin Febus handed the ball to Jason Devries for a four-yard touchdown. The Crusaders took the lead 8-0 after a two-point conversion.

Divine Child tied the game in the second quarter when Drew Sheridan connected with Antonio Solares Vitti for a touchdown and two-point conversion.

In the fourth quarter, Unity Christian regained the lead when quarterback Justin Febus kept the ball and ran for a four-yard touchdown, putting them up 16-15.

Later in the fourth, with Unity Christian down by seven, Jared Devries scored on a two-yard touchdown run, bringing his team within one point. On the extra point attempt, the Crusaders faked the kick, but Isaiah Williams' pass fell incomplete, leaving them down 22-23.

With time running out, Divine Child took a knee to seal the victory.

After the game, head coach Craig Tibbe was asked why he called for the fake kick.

"I'm kicking myself and saying, Why'd you try to get so cute? Just pound the ball. They hadn't stopped these guys. These guys have been just tearing it up, and then I go and do something like that," Tibbe said.

Quarterback Justin Febus reflected on the loss.

"You would always like it back, but that's the way you got to play with it. You want the win, but that's just what happens," Febus said.

