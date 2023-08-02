‘Unexpected damage’ halts SS Badger operations for remainder of season

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Lake Michigan Carferry announced Tuesday it will not resume operation of its SS Badger this season due to unexpected damage to its ramp system.

On July 21, the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger’s ramp system failed.

Underwater divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm responded quickly, but LMC says it became clear that the necessary repairs were extensive.

Experts say it will take months to clear the collapsed structure and get a new one up and running.

“We have made the difficult, and unfortunately avoidable, decision to suspend our daily crossings for the remainder of the season,” President of Interlake Maritime Services, parent company of Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC), Mark W. Barker said. “This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end, but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs— and doing it the right way— so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities.”

In the meantime, the company is working to keep as many of its seasonal employees as possible both in Ludington and through other employment opportunities in the Interlake family of companies.

“While an amazing amount of work has been done in the last 11 days and an incredible effort has been made by all of our employees and key partners on the lakes, this is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season,” LMC General Manager Sara Spore said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disruption in plans. We know that our passengers and our port communities of Ludington and Manitowoc rely on the Badger. We thank them for their support, patience and understanding as we tackle this unexpected and disappointing end to our season.”

Spore says reservation teams are systematically issuing full refunds for passengers with reservations, and they will be contacted individually in order of their reservation date.

“We also ask that people please respect the fencing around the dock area in Ludington as it is an active work site,” Spore added.

