Two students recovering after crash at Middle School crosswalk

HESPERIA, Mich. — The Superintendent of Hesperia Community Schools sent a letter to families, announcing two students were injured in a crash at a Middle School crosswalk, and are now recovering, stable, and did not receive life threatening injuries.

Superintendent Bryan D. Mey announced that when it happened, the school's nurse and SRO were immediately on the scene of the crash to help before EMS arrived. He noted that other community members who were health professionals also stepped into action.

Due to the event happening in a crosswalk, many students saw it or heard about it. School staff were immediately mobilized to help students with counseling and support, and continued doing so as the day went on.

The Superintendent says both Newaygo and Oceana County Sheriff's Departments, MDOT, and the Village of Hesperia are doing everything they can to keep students safe while walking to school.

Officials have not released information about the driver involved in the crash. FOX 17 has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for comment, but has not heard back yet.

