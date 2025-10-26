Two hospitalized after multiple shots fired in Calhoun County

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot in Sheridan Township.

Deputies were called to the area of C Drive North and 29 Mile Road around 12:44 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds at separate nearby locations.

The Sheriff's Office says at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the current condition of the other person is not known at this time.

The victims have only been identified as a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman from Battle Creek. Police have yet to identify any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lieutenant Curtis Smith at 269-781-0880 or provide an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

