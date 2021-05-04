Watch
Troopers: Situation ends peacefully after man threatened to shoot woman with a bow and arrow

Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 04, 2021
CLARE, Mich. — Everyone is O.K. after troopers say a woman called 911 to report a man threatening to shoot her with a bow and arrow.

Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post received a felonious assault complaint on May 3.

According to troopers, a woman called and said a man was threatening to shoot her with a bow and arrow and was armed with a knife.

Troopers say she was able to escape the home and call police.

Troopers took a 39-year-old Clare man into custody. Family told troopers they suspect was possibly having a mental health episode, and he was transported to Midland for evaluation.

