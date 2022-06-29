ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. — Trooper Jason DeVries was awarded the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart on Tuesday for his actions in an incident that occurred in October 2021. DeVries received the awards during the annual Michigan Association of Police Awards Banquet Program.

On October 6, 2021, Trooper DeVries conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for not having an operator’s license. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, Trooper DeVries asked the passenger to exit the vehicle. After exiting the vehicle, the passenger resisted attempts by Trooper DeVries to control his movements.

The passenger retrieved a firearm from his waistband and began to aim at the trooper. DeVries was able to deflect the firearm. However, the passenger fired one round that hit him in the upper thigh. DeVries and the passenger then fell to the ground in a struggle. Trooper DeVries was able to retrieve his firearm and return fire. The passenger was struck twice.

DeVries then used his prep radio to call for help. When other troopers arrived, DeVries warned them that the passenger was still armed. The troopers were then able to disarm the suspect and give DeVries first aid.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube