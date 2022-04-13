Trinity Health to rebrand 8 hospitals

CANTON, Mich. — Eight hospitals and hundreds of care sites in Michigan will be rebranded by Trinity Health Michigan.

Mercy Health and St. Joseph Mercy Health System, along with their employed medical groups IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners will adopt the Trinity Health name and logo in an effort to “build recognition, trust and pride under the shared identity of Trinity Health.”

Trinity Health says the rebrand includes 22 senior living communities, three home health agencies, MercyElite Sports Performance and Probility Physical Therapy.

Trinity Health’s CEO made the announcement in a video message to the community.

The first hospitals to unveil the new signage were Trinity Health Muskegon (formerly Mercy Health Muskegon) and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. The health care provider plans to replace signs at the remaining hospitals over the next eight months.

"As members of Trinity Health for 22 years, we are transforming our identity to assert our presence as one of Michigan’s largest health care systems, with a singular commitment to keeping our patients at the center of everything we do," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions. "We are peeling back the layers to reveal a unified organization with a shared legacy and mission of service to the communities we're honored to serve."

