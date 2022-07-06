Trinity Health Muskegon opens Special Needs Car Seat Clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trinity Health Muskegon has opened a new Special Needs Car Seat Clinic at the Trinity Health Rehab Muskegon Campus (1400 Mercy Drive, Suite 50). The clinic will have therapists and certified child passenger safety technicians determine which car seat best meets the needs of a child with disabilities or behavioral challenges.

The new clinic is the first Special Needs Car Seat Clinic in West Michigan. At the clinic, an appointment will begin with a physical therapy evaluation. It will also include an interview about the child’s medical history and current positioning needs. There will then be an assessment of the child’s posture and strength, and how it relates to positioning and overall functional skills. A discussion about the current transportation needs of the child will also be held. The clinic will then work with durable equipment vendors to assist with approval and order of requested medical seats.

A follow-up appointment will assist with placement of the car seat into the vehicle, correctly fitting the child into the seat. Caregivers will also be trained on safe use.

The evaluations will require a referral from a specialist on the child’s treatment. It will also require insurance authorization.

“Traveling with a child can take extra planning, especially if the child has special needs that are not accommodated by a standard child safety seat,” said Holly Always, Trinity Health Muskegon’s injury prevention coordinator. “We are the first Special Needs Car Seat Clinic in West Michigan, so this fills a vital safety need for our community.”

Appointments at the Trinity Health Muskegon Special Needs Car Seat Clinic can be made by calling (231)-672-6940.

