Trapped Victim, 2 Dogs, Die Despite Rescue Efforts in Battle Creek House Fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a deadly residential structure fire on Saturday morning.

According to the department, a neighbor called 911 around 8:40 a.m. to report the fire on Grand Circle Avenue, stating that occupants might be trapped inside the home.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found active flames at the rear of a single-story, single-family residence, with fire extending into the attic. Firefighters initiated a primary fire attack.

They searched the first floor and performed vertical ventilation to support interior operations, the department said in a statement.

Within minutes, the victim was found inside the structure and removed.

Personnel initiated CPR, and LifeCare Ambulance continued advanced medical care, including the administration of a hydrogen cyanide treatment.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

The victim's name, age, and other identifying details are being withheld at this time out of respect for the family.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire. It has not been confirmed whether the home had functioning smoke alarms.

The department wants to remind residents that working smoke alarms significantly reduce the risk of fatal fires.

