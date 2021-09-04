Three people shot at a party near Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting at a party near Western Michigan University has left three people injured.

It happened on the 1500 block of Kickapoo Court around 3:15 a.m.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer responded to a report of a shooting and upon arrival, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a black man possibly wearing a ski mask. He was accompanied by two other black men. It is unclear what the motive was.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100