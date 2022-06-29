The Momentum Center to provide voter registration and COVID-19 vaccines in July

The Momentum Center has announced that it will be collaborating with the Ottawa County Clerk’s office to provide voter registration at their Grand Haven and Holland locations in July. Free onsite COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the locations from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

Voter registration and vaccinations will be available at the Holland location on Tuesday, July 12 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The Grand Haven location will provide voter registration and vaccinations on Thursday, July 14 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. The Grand Haven location will also host The Anti-Racism Task Force Town Hall Meet & Greet at that time. The meet-and-greet is described as an opportunity for those who participated in the virtual Town Hall meetings over the past two years to meet in person.

Individuals who wish to register to vote must be 18 years old by Election Day. They must also have a valid driver’s license, state ID, or the last four digits of their social security number to register. Voter registration will later be available at the Holland location on October 18 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and at the Grand Haven location on October 19 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

“These events will provide needed opportunities for individuals with critical services including registering to vote, receiving vaccinations, and a chance to meet one another in a stigma-free space,” said Momentum Center’s Barbara Lee VanHorrsen. “These offerings support the health of our community at a time when it’s much needed.”

