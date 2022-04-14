The Getty Drive-In announces opening date for 2022 season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It will soon be showtime again at Muskegon’s The Getty Drive-In. The drive-in movie theater has announced that its 2022 season will begin on Wednesday, April 20.

As a way to kick off the season, the theater will offer a special single-feature deal for $5.00 for the first two nights. For the first two weeks of the season, the theater will show double feature presentations. The double features will include:

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore / The Batman

/ The Bad Guys / Sonic 2

/ The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent / Everything All At Once

/ The Northmen/Ambulance

The other movies that will be shown throughout the season will include: Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Legally Blonde 3, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, Elvis, and Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Getty Drive-In first opened in 1944. It offers viewers an updated digital projection and sound broadcast through an FM radio signal. Snacks and drinks are available at either the concession stand or online ordering, which will be delivered to audience members’ vehicles. The theatre is owned by Studio C, who also owns the Celebration Cinema chain. The Getty has also announced that the theater has a new general manager: Chad Gemzer. “I am excited to join the Celebration Cinema team,” said Gemzer. “The Getty 4 Drive-In has been a West Michigan favorite for generations. With the large line-up of titles finally coming out this summer, it is sure to be a blast.”

